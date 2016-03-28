FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall ahead of two-year note sale
March 28, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall ahead of two-year note sale

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. to sell $26 billion 2-year notes
    * Traders brush off weaker-than-forecast U.S. consumer data
    * Trading volume light with most European markets closed

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Monday in advance of a $26 billion sale of two-year notes, part
of this week's $88 billion in longer-dated government debt
supply.
    Traders mostly brushed off softer-than-forecast data on
domestic consumer spending in February, which supports the view
of sub-par economic growth in the first quarter and the
likelihood the Federal Reserve will leave benchmark interest
rates alone at least into mid-year.
    The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which
represents more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy, edged up
0.1 percent following a downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in
January. Consumer spending was previously reported to have
increased 0.5 percent in January. 
    Trading volume was light with most European markets closed
for Easter Monday. U.S. financial markets reopened after being
shut on Good Friday.
    "It's a catch-up from the long weekend. The fundamentals for
bonds are a bit better," said Andrew Richman, fixed-income
strategist with SunTrust Private Wealth Management in West Palm
Beach, Florida.
    Analysts anticipated activity picking up later this week as
traders look for clues from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
and other policymakers on the path of future interest rate
increases. 
    They also awaited a bevy of domestic data culminating with
the government's March payrolls report on Friday, which would
shape investors' view on the U.S. economic expansion in the
first quarter.
    "A little something for everyone and likely enough data to
continue the speculation on whether the Fed should tighten or
not," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at
Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Federal funds futures suggested traders see a 10 percent
chance the Fed would hike rates at its April 26-27 policy
meeting, according to Reuters data. 
    In midday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
 traded up 6/32 in price from Thursday for a yield of
1.870 percent, down 2 basis points.
    The yield on two-year notes was 0.865 percent,
down 0.4 basis point from Thursday's close.
    At 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), the Treasury will sell $26 billion
of two-year notes, followed by $34 billion of five-year notes on
Tuesday and $28 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday.
    In the "when-issued" sector, traders see the latest two-year
supply to sell at a yield of 0.875 percent versus 0.752 percent
at the previous two-year auction in February. 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Meredith
Mazzilli)

