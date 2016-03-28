FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on light trade; 2-year sale mediocre
March 28, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on light trade; 2-year sale mediocre

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Analysts await Fed Chair Yellen's view on U.S. rate hikes
    * Bid-to-cover ratio at 2-year note sale lowest since 2008
    * U.S. consumer data in February weaker-than-forecast
    * Trading volume light with most European markets closed

 (Updates market action, adds 2-year auction results)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped
on light buying on Monday as signs of slowing U.S. economic
growth stoked uncertainty about the timing of interest rate
increases from the Federal Reserve.
    Appetite for Treasuries was uneven as traders sought to make
room for this week's $88 billion worth of longer-dated
government debt. Monday's $26 billion auction of two-year notes
fetched the weakest overall bidding since December 2008, but
found decent support from investors. 
    Softer-than-forecast data on domestic consumer spending in
February supported the view of sub-par economic growth in the
first quarter and the likelihood the Federal Reserve will leave
benchmark interest rates alone at least into mid-year.
    The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which
represents more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy, edged up
0.1 percent following a downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in
January. 
    In the wake of the latest spending figures, the Atlanta Fed
slashed its outlook on first-quarter U.S. growth to 0.6 percent
from 1.4 percent. 
    Trading volume was light with most European markets closed
for Easter Monday. U.S. financial markets reopened after being
shut on Good Friday.
    "It's a catch-up from the long weekend. The fundamentals for
bonds are a bit better," said Andrew Richman, fixed-income
strategist with SunTrust Private Wealth Management in West Palm
Beach, Florida.
    Analysts anticipated activity picking up later this week as
traders look for clues from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
and other policymakers on the path of future interest rate
increases. 
    Yellen will speak about the economy and monetary policy on
Tuesday following remarks from several Fed officials last week
that further rate hikes are likely later this year.
    Analysts also awaited a bevy of domestic data culminating
with the government's March payrolls report on Friday, which
would shape investors' view on the U.S. economic expansion in
the first quarter.
    "A little something for everyone and likely enough data to
continue the speculation on whether the Fed should tighten or
not," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at
Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Federal funds futures suggested traders see a 10 percent
chance of Fed rate hike in April, according to Reuters data.
    In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
 traded up 4/32 in price from Thursday for a yield of
1.879 percent, down over 1 basis point.
    The yield on two-year notes was 0.873 percent, up
 0.4 basis point from Thursday's close.

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
