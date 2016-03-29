TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise ahead of Yellen, 5-year sale

* Traders await Fed Chair Yellen's view on U.S. rate hikes * U.S. to sell $34 bln 5-year notes after mediocre 2-year sale * U.S. home price data fall short but consumer confidence upbeat By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday on worries about a cooling U.S. economic expansion as traders await for clues on future interest rate increases from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen while preparing for a $34 billion five-year note auction. The U.S. bond market gained initially with their European and Japanese counterparts on bets on more stimuli from those regions' central banks to help their wobbly economies. Overseas economic weakness has hurt U.S. exporters and manufacturers. Tuesday's data on January domestic home prices slightly missed the mark, but were mitigated by stronger-than-expected figures on U.S. consumer confidence in March. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 8/32 at 97-29/32 for a yield of 1.865 percent, down nearly 3 basis points from late on Monday. Some top Fed officials said in recent days the domestic growth has been strong enough to warrant further rate increases this year. Their comments followed a reduction in the average number of rate increases they forecast for this year to two from four nearly two weeks ago. "My view is essentially, let's just stay on track. Let's not get sidelined by the noise and distraction commentary can sometimes cause," said San Francisco Fed President John Williams earlier Tuesday at an event in Singapore. Investors are uncertain whether the Fed chief would toughen her view on rate hikes or cling to her earlier dovish stand due to concerns about overseas developments. "There's some caution with Yellen's highly anticipated speech. They want to see whether she confirms the hawkish rhetoric from some Fed officials last week," Subara Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. Yellen was scheduled to speak about the economy and monetary policy in New York at 12:20 p.m. (1620 GMT). Shortly after Yellen's speech, the Treasury Department will hold a five-year note sale, part of this week's $88 billion in longer-dated government debt supply. The $34 billon five-year note auction followed average investor demand at Monday's $26 billion two-year sale. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest five-year note issue to fetch a yield of 1.349 percent . This was above the 1.169 percent yield at the prior auction held in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)