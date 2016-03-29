TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as Yellen sticks to dovish script

* Dallas Fed's Kaplan supports caution with U.S. rate hikes * U.S. 2-year, 5-year, 10-year yields fall to four-week lows * Market rally curbs demand at $34 bln five-year note auction * U.S. home price data falls short, consumer confidence upbeat (Updates late market action) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury market rallied on Tuesday, with benchmark yields hitting four-week lows, as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen repeated her earlier stand that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates only gradually due to global risks. Yellen's view contrasted with those of some top Fed officials who in recent days said the U.S. economy is strong enough to warrant further rate increases despite uncertainty about Chinese growth and turbulence in the oil market. "It was even more dovish than what most people had expected," said Kevin McNeil, U.S. rates strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. Yellen's remarks at an event in New York touched the same points as those at her press conference following the March 15-16 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, which left interest rates on hold. "Given the risks to the outlook, I consider it appropriate for the Committee to proceed cautiously in adjusting policy," Yellen said. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan supported Yellen's dovish stand in a separate event in Texas. Shorter-dated Treasuries led the market gains as traders dialed back their outlook on the chances of a rate hike to late 2016 from mid-year. The bond rally, analysts say, curbed bidding at the $34 billion five-year Treasuries auction. "It makes sense that many investors would be hesitant to bid aggressively," BMO Capital Markets interest rate strategist Aaron Kohli wrote in a research note on the five-year auction results. The Treasury Department will sell $28 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 22/32 in price for a yield of 1.807 percent, down nearly 8 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield touched 1.805 percent, the lowest in four weeks. The 30-year bond was over 1 point higher in price at a yield of 2.604 percent, down 5 basis points from late Monday. Two-year and five-year Treasury yields touched their lowest levels in four weeks at 0.7880 percent and 1.270 percent, respectively, according to Reuters data. The U.S. bond market gained initially in line with European and Japanese counterparts on bets on more stimuli from those regions' central banks to help their wobbly economies. Overseas economic weakness has hurt U.S. exporters and manufacturers. Tuesday's data on January home prices slightly missed the mark, but were mitigated by stronger-than-expected figures on U.S. consumer confidence in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)