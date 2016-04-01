FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices slip on solid jobs, factory data
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices slip on solid jobs, factory data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Short-dated yields bounce up from one-month lows
    * Longer-dated bonds fare better on curve-flattening trades
    * Yellen's dovish view mitigates March jobs, wage gains
    * U.S. factory data raise hopes on economic growth

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Friday with short-dated yields rising from one-month lows as
stronger-than-expected labor and factory data in March supported
the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later
this year.
    Another solid U.S. payrolls report coupled with figures
suggesting a recovery among manufacturers that have struggled
due to a strong dollar and weak overseas demand were mitigated
by the cautious rate-hike view expressed by Fed Chair Janet
Yellen earlier this week. 
    While a possible interest rate hike looms in the coming
months if the economy expands further, the March jobs and
manufacturing data were not robust enough to push the U.S.
central bank to quicken its projected rate hike path, analysts
and investors said.
    "It was a decent number, continues to show that the U.S.
economy continues to motor on at a decent rate, but doesn't
really move the needle on a monetary policy perspective,
particularly after the communication we had from Yellen
recently," said Luke Bartholomew, investment manager on the
global macro desk at Aberdeen in London.
    On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers
hired 215,000 workers, while average hourly earnings grew 0.3
percent last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a
205,000 increase in hiring and a 0.2 percent gain in hourly
wages. 
    Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management said its
index of national factory activity rose to 51.8 from 49.5 in
February. A reading above 50 signals the factory sector is
expanding 
    The Treasuries market was off to a wobbly start in the
April-June quarter following its best quarter in 4-1/2 years.
 
    Two-year Treasury yield, which is most sensitive
to changes in traders' view on Fed policy, last traded up 4
basis points at 0.772 percent. It touched a one-month low of
0.725 percent on Thursday.
    Longer-dated Treasuries fared better than shorter maturities
as Friday's encouraging economic data stoked "curve flatteners,"
where traders favor longer-dated debt based on the view the Fed
would raise policy rates higher.
    The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell
4/32 in price for a yield of 1.800 percent, up two basis points
from Thursday. The 10-year yield touched a one-month low of
1.762 percent earlier Friday.
    The 30-year bond slipped 4/32 in price, yielding
2.627 percent, up one basis point on the day. The 30-year yield
hit 2.584 percent earlier, which was its lowest since Feb. 29,
according to Reuters data.

    
 (Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.