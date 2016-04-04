TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields dip after weak data backs Yellen concerns

* Benchmark 10-year yields hit one-month lows

* Weak factory data, Fed survey undercut Friday’s strong jobs data

* Rosengren’s upbeat speech clashes with Yellen remarks, economic reports (Adds quote, updates data)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged down on Monday, with benchmark yields hovering near one-month lows as doubts about the durability of the U.S. economic expansion supported views the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

A 1.7 percent drop in factory orders in February rekindled worries about weakness in the manufacturing sector, while a Fed barometer on the labor market showed further deterioration in March, in contrast to the continued strength seen in Friday’s March payrolls report.

In addition to the decline in orders for U.S. factory goods, business spending on capital goods was much weaker than initially thought, the Commerce Department said.

The Fed said on Monday its labor market condition index was -2.1 in March, the weakest since June 2009.

Monday’s dour economic news came as a top Fed policymaker said traders may be underestimating the pace of future rate hikes.

After the data, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said in prepared remarks that it was “surprising” that futures markets currently imply one or zero rate hikes this year from the central bank, saying that prediction could prove “too pessimistic.”

Rosengren is a voting member this year of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets U.S. benchmark overnight interest rates. He joined a growing chorus of Fed officials who last month said markets should be prepared for multiple rate hikes this year, with the next perhaps coming as soon as the central bank’s April 27-28 policy meeting.

That was in stark contrast to the tone sounded by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who last week expressed concerns about the threat of weak global growth on the U.S. economy.

Fed futures rates showed traders are in line with Yellen, having priced out almost any chance the Fed would raise rates in April and see diminishing chances of a hike this year.

“After last week you’re seeing a lot of Fed officials are not necessarily agreeing and being as dovish” as Yellen, said Justin Lederer, treasury analyst and trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. “But she is the Fed chair and you have to respect her remarks over everyone else.”

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell 2 basis points to 1.772 percent. They hit 1.753 percent earlier on Monday, the lowest since March 1.

Yields stayed in tight ranges throughout the day on low volume as markets in China were closed for a national holiday.