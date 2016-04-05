TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields lowest since Feb. on weak economic data

* Treasuries yields decline to lowest in over a month

* Reduced GDP expectations back wall of worry for investors

* U.S. trade data, EU PMI spur fears of growth slowdown

* ISM services, hiring data counter gloomy economic view (New throughout, updates data, adds comment)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday led by long-dated bonds, which touched their lowest in more than a month, as weak economic data in the United States and Europe soured the outlook for growth and boosted investor demand for safe-haven government debt.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model shaved its forecast for U.S. economic growth to 0.4 percent in the first quarter after weaker-than-expected vehicle sales in March and a drop in factory orders in February.

On April 1, the forecast anticipated 0.7 percent growth for the gross domestic product in the first quarter. The forecast had risen as high as 2.3 percent in March.

“There was just a general growing wall of worry,” said Michael Wallace, global market strategist for Action Economics in San Francisco.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDP expectations were also reined in by data released on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in February by 2.6 percent to $47.1 billion, greater than economists’ expectations.

Not all the data were gloomy. The ISM survey on March U.S. services activity outpaced expectations, rising to 54.5 from February’s 53.4 reading, while the Labor Department said employers hired more workers in February.

But there was also soft economic data in the euro zone, where an overnight composite purchasing managers index reading was revised lower from 53.7 to 53.1. There was also an unexpected dip in German factory orders that intensified investors’ risk aversion.

Wallace noted other factors also cut risk appetite: the resignation of Iceland’s prime minister, worries about weak global growth from the head of the International Monetary Fund and investor concerns about the coming earnings season.

“All this stuff sort of co-mingled and created a fairly favorable environment for Treasuries, which were already fairly firm,” Wallace said.

Data released by J.P. Morgan Tuesday showed traders this week more bullish on U.S. Treasuries than they have been since 2013. The survey found investors with long positions outnumbered those with short positions by about 7 percent, the most since Nov. 18, 2013, the bank said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell by around 6 basis points, touching a session low of 1.717 percent, the lowest since March 1, according to Reuters data.

Yields on 30-year bonds dropped as low as 2.537 percent, the lowest since Feb. 24.