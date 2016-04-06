TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields bounce back ahead of Fed minutes

* Bond prices down as stocks, oil rise

* Longer-dated Treasuries rise from one-month lows

* Fed minutes having little impact, analysts say

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose from one-month lows on Wednesday led by longer-dated bonds as a rebound in oil and stock prices prompted investors to sell safe-haven government debt ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting.

The bounce back in yields was largely a technical correction, analysts said.

Few were expecting much in the way of market-moving news from the minutes, analysts said, as remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen since the March 16 announcement that the U.S. central bank would not raise interest rates have cemented expectations of the bank’s bias to stand down in the near term.

“Given that Yellen’s comments post-meeting have been more dovish, I think the market will frankly ignore anything that isn’t dovish,” Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in St. Petersburg, Florida, said of the latest FOMC minutes, which are scheduled for release at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)

Yellen last week expressed concerns about the threat of weak global growth on the U.S. economy, saying the Fed should look to “cautiously” raise rates.

Federal funds futures rates showed traders are in line with Yellen, having priced out almost all chance the Fed would raise rates in April and have continued to pare bets of any hike this year.

“How much of an impact are the Fed minutes having on the market? None,” said CRT Capital senior government bond strategist Ian Lyngen in Stamford, Connecticut.

“I do think the minutes are going to be more hawkish than Yellen, but not hawkish on an absolute level.”

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 6/32 in price to yield 1.748 percent, up 2 basis points from late Tuesday when the 10-year yield fell to 1.715 percent, the lowest since March 1.

The 10-year yield has held well below long-term moving averages after posting its steepest quarterly drop since the March-June quarter of 2012, according to Reuters data.

The 30-year note also fell in price, dropping 21/32 to yield 2.581 percent, up 3 basis points on the day.

U.S. oil futures gained nearly 3 percent in early trading and a measure of global stock markets edged higher.

“What we’re looking at is we saw a reversal in risk assets, i.e., there was a little bit of a bounce,” CRT’s Lyngen said.

“We were making the argument that the price action (in bonds) had simply gotten overextended ... and we were a bit overdue for a consolidation/reversal.”