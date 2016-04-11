RPT-TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall as riskier assets gain

(Repeats with no change to text)

By Dion Rabouin

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the curve on Monday as growing hopes of stimulus in China and the potential for intervention in Japan helped support bids for riskier assets like oil and stocks.

With no major U.S. data due and thin liquidity, Monday’s bond market activity followed a theme of improved risk appetite from Friday, when Treasury yields rose from their lowest levels since late February, said Cheng Chen, U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

“There’s no data, no big U.S. moves, so most of the selling off could be the flow,” he said.

Longer-dated yields were off slightly more than shorter-dated, with the 30-year bond surrendering 17/32 in price to yield 2.583 percent.

The 2-year note fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.7187 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 8/32 in price to yield 1.748 percent.

Oil rose more than 2 percent in early North American trading as investors hoped that a meeting of producers in Doha, Qatar, next week could achieve a price freeze for crude at current output levels. Wall Street opened higher, with the S&P 500 up 0.7 percent, following stock markets in Europe and Asia.

The possibility of policy moves in China and Japan, the world’s second- and third-largest economies, helped improve risk sentiment.

“Part of the positions move is a likely effect of investors’ renewed confidence after quarter-end and stability in risk markets,” BMO fixed-income strategists said in a morning note.

Producer prices were down 4.3 percent year-over-year in China, raising hopes that Beijing could continue its loose monetary policies. That would likely support riskier assets.

In Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the Group of 20 agreement to avoid competitive devaluations did not mean Japan cannot intervene against currency moves, repeating language that has flagged intervention in the past. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)