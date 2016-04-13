FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after weak U.S. retail sales, producer prices data
April 13, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after weak U.S. retail sales, producer prices data

Dion Rabouin

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell modestly after readings on U.S. producer prices and retail sales missed expectations on Wednesday, adding to doubt about inflation and the pace of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. retail sales dipped in March, falling 0.3 percent, as households cut back on purchases of automobiles. The number had been flat in February and economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales edging up 0.1 percent last month.

“Cutting to the chase, this is a duo of softer-than-expected reports and so disappointing even though there are some notable culprits such as autos in retail sales and services and food in PPI,” said CRT Capital’s head of government bond strategy David Ader in a note to clients.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell to 1.7709 percent after the data, from 1.7849 percent just before.

Shorter-dated maturities were flat after the data, with two-year Treasury yields up 3 basis points and three-year Treasury yields down 1 basis point to yield 0.742 percebt and 0.893 percent respectively. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

