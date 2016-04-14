TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on corporate supply

(Recasts with updated data, adds quote)

* Benchmark yields hit highest since April 1

* Some investors favor corporate bonds over Treasuries

* Consumer price data reinforces low-growth expectations

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark Treasury debt yields rose to two-week highs on Thursday as investors reduced their government debt holdings in favor of the higher-yielding corporate bond supply offered so far this week.

The rise in Treasury yields was limited by weaker-than-expected data on consumer prices in March and robust demand for $12 billion worth of 30-year Treasury bonds, traders said.

“It’s mainly corporate supply that has been weighing down the market,” said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.

Companies sold more than $13 billion of investment-grade bonds through Wednesday, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.

The latest 30-year supply was the final part of the government’s coupon-bearing offerings this week. It sold $24 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday and $20 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday.

Investors bought two-thirds of the 30-year bonds offered, while primary dealers purchased the rest, Treasury data showed.

“That was just staggering demand by both private and official accounts, domestic and international, it’s remarkable,” said John Herrmann, interest rates strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA) Inc.

The 30-year yield, while hovering near the low-end of its historical range, is appealing to overseas investors because it tops most other government debt yields including those in Europe and Japan, Herrmann said.

U.S. 10-year Treasuries were last down 7/32 in price to yield 1.787 percent. Yields earlier hit 1.804 percent, the highest since April 1.

Benchmark 10-year German Bunds, by comparison, yield 0.164 percent and 10-year Japanese government bonds yield 0.025 percent.

U.S. yields retreated from their earlier highs after a smaller-than-expected rise in the Consumer Price Index in March affirmed Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s warnings about the pace of U.S. growth and inflation.

Data showed on that U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in March, missing economists’ expectations, and underlying inflation slowed, suggesting the Federal Reserve will remain cautious about raising interest rates this year.

“A bit of a pullback in core CPI reinforces Yellen’s dovishness but also kind of is in line with low growth expectations,” said Margaret Kerins, head of global fixed income strategy at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

After their March meeting, Fed policy makers on average halved their outlook on the number of rate increases this year to two from four.