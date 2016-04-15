FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields fall after decline in U.S. industrial output
April 15, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall after decline in U.S. industrial output

Dion Rabouin

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a weaker-than-expected reading on U.S. industrial output, resuming a decline in tandem with oil and stock prices.

Yields had rebounded from early declines to trade flat ahead of the 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT) release of the data and resumed their downward slide.

Industrial production dropped a more-than-expected 0.6 percent in March, reinforcing U.S. economic data suggesting that economic growth stalled in the first quarter.

Friday’s data also showed a downwardly revised 0.6 percent drop in February, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. Industrial production has declined in six of the last seven months.

Economists polled by Reuters expected industrial production slip 0.1 percent last month.

On Thursday, a government report found that U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected, as did this week’s producer prices and a reading on retail sales.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 1.5 basis points after the release of the industrial output number to 1.7693 percent, near a session low. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

