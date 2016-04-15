FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Weak data, risk-off trading push U.S. yields down
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Weak data, risk-off trading push U.S. yields down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Yields fall after weaker-than-expected U.S. data

* Industrial production, consumer sentiment data miss expectations

* Overseas investors come to U.S. trading in ‘risk-off’ mode

* Weaker dollar, equities, oil boosts bonds (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after disappointing consumer sentiment and industrial output data combined with lower oil and stock prices and a weaker dollar to stoke demand for government debt.

U.S. industrial production dropped a greater-than-expected 0.6 percent last month, the sixth dip in the last seven months, while consumer sentiment fell to its lowest since September. The readings reinforced other recent data that suggested economic growth stalled in the first quarter.

On Thursday, a government report found that U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected, while data on U.S. producer prices and retail sales earlier in the week both fell more than economists predicted.

Despite the overall weakness in the readings, yields rose for the week after two straight weeks of losses.

Friday’s turn-up in bond prices is “a sign that the Treasury market is finally reacting to a week of what has been supportive news,” said Anthony Valeri, fixed-income market strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego, California.

“Economic data was generally mixed to soft, the inflation data was weaker. I mean all of that suggests that the Fed will be on hold.”

Valeri added that bond buying may have also been a result of investors looking to set up long positions ahead of the weekend’s meeting of oil producers in Doha, Qatar.

Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia, will meet with non-OPEC member Russia in Doha on Sunday to discuss freezing output around current levels to contain an oil glut which has made prices plunge.

Iran, a major producer whose market share had been hampered by recently removed Western-led sanctions, has said it will not attend and is seen as unlikely to lower its output.

Investors’ dim outlook for the meeting and decreased inflation expectations underpinned a largely risk-off session in markets, analysts said, as the U.S. dollar, oil and global equity markets all trudged lower.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major world currencies, fell 0.2 percent on Friday while a measure of global stock markets was down 0.1 percent and oil prices were around 2 percent lower.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices rose 9/32 for a yield of 1.748 percent, down more than 3 basis points from late Thursday. The 10-year yield hit a session low of 1.740 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bill Rigby and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.