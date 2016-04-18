FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise, next week's Fed meeting in focus
April 18, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise, next week's Fed meeting in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Yields rise with no major catalyst seen
    * Bonds rallied earlier as oil prices fell
    * Fed meeting next week in focus

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose
slightly on Monday despite falling oil prices amid a dearth of
major economic releases this week, with investors focused on an
impending Federal Reserve meeting next week.
    Rising yields were seen as likely due to position taking,
with no obvious economic or other catalyst.
    "I think what we're seeing is more a function of the
momentum that's been in place and a bit of flow specific
action," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at
CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
    Treasuries had earlier gained a bid as oil and stock prices
declined, after a deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC
producers fell apart on Sunday.
    Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join in despite calls on
Riyadh to save the agreement and help prop up crude prices.
 
    The next major focus for investors is next week's Fed
meeting where investors will look for clues over when the U.S.
central bank is likely to raise interest rates. A rate hike is
seen as unlikely this month but possible at the Fed's June
meeting.
    "Any insight that the Fed might have to offer in their
statement on where they are collectively leaning in June would
be useful," said Lyngen.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in
price to yield 1.77 percent, up from 1.75 percent on Friday.

 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

