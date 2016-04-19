FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields inch higher as oil, stock prices gain
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields inch higher as oil, stock prices gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Yields rise as oil, stock markets gain
    * Bonds pare price losses on weak housing data
    * Federal Reserve meeting next week in focus

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose
slightly on Tuesday as oil and stock prices gained, reducing
demand for safe haven bonds.
    U.S. government bonds have largely followed moves in the oil
and stock markets this week with no major economic releases to
sway investor sentiment, and before the Federal Reserve is due
to meet next week.
    Oil prices quickly recovered from lows reached early on
Monday, after a deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC
producers fell apart on Sunday. The oil recovery in turn boosted
stock markets and reduced demand for Treasuries.
    "It does feel like we are really drifting and taking cues
from risk sentiment at this point," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in
price to yield 1.78 percent, up from 1.77 percent on Monday.
    Bonds pared price losses after data showed that U.S. housing
starts fell more than expected in March and permits for future
home construction hit a one-year low, suggesting some cooling in
the housing market in line with signs of a sharp slowdown in
economic growth in the first quarter. 
    With no major economic releases this week investors are
largely focused on next week's Fed meeting.
    The U.S. central bank is seen as unlikely to raise interest
rates this month though investors will be watching for any
indications that it may hike rates at its June meeting.
    Fed speakers including Fed Chair Janet Yellen and New York
Fed President William Dudley have recently indicated that the
Fed remains cautious in raising rates.
    "The speakers that we've heard over the past few weeks have
made it abundantly clear that they're going to remain on the
side of dovishness," said Goldberg.

 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.