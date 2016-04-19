TREASURIES-Yields rise as stocks gain and Fed meeting next week in focus

(Adds quotes, updates prices) * Yields rise as oil, stock markets gain * Bonds briefly price losses on weak housing data By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, but held in the tight range they have traded in this month, as stock prices gained and as investors awaited next week's Federal Reserve meeting. U.S. government bonds have largely followed moves in the oil and stock markets this week with no major economic releases to sway investor sentiment. Oil prices have recovered from lows reached early on Monday, after a deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers fell apart on Sunday. The oil recovery has boosted stock markets and reduced demand for Treasuries. "It does feel like we are really drifting and taking cues from risk sentiment at this point," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 4/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent, up from 1.77 percent on Monday. Yields have held in a range between 1.81 percent and 1.69 percent since the beginning of April. Earlier, bonds pared price losses after data showed that U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in March and permits for future home construction hit a one-year low, suggesting some cooling in the housing market in line with signs of a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter. With no major economic releases this week investors are focused on next week's Fed meeting. The U.S. central bank is seen as unlikely to raise interest rates this month, with investors watching for any indications on when it may next hike rates. "We could get a little bit of insight into their thoughts with respect to the balance of the year, and potentially how many rate hikes we might be looking at. Right now the market is priced for almost nothing," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York. Fed officials including Fed Chair Janet Yellen and New York Fed President William Dudley have recently indicated that the central bank remains cautious in raising rates. "The speakers that we've heard over the past few weeks have made it abundantly clear that they're going to remain on the side of dovishness," said TD's Goldberg. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)