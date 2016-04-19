FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise as stocks gain and Fed meeting next week in focus
April 19, 2016

TREASURIES-Yields rise as stocks gain and Fed meeting next week in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds quotes, updates prices)
    * Yields rise as oil, stock markets gain
    * Bonds briefly price losses on weak housing data

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday, but held in the tight range they have traded in this
month, as stock prices gained and as investors awaited next
week's Federal Reserve meeting.
    U.S. government bonds have largely followed moves in the oil
and stock markets this week with no major economic releases to
sway investor sentiment.
    Oil prices have recovered from lows reached early on Monday,
after a deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers
fell apart on Sunday. The oil recovery has boosted stock markets
and reduced demand for Treasuries.
    "It does feel like we are really drifting and taking cues
from risk sentiment at this point," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 4/32 in price to
yield 1.78 percent, up from 1.77 percent on Monday. Yields have
held in a range between 1.81 percent and 1.69 percent since the
beginning of April.
    Earlier, bonds pared price losses after data showed that
U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in March and permits
for future home construction hit a one-year low, suggesting some
cooling in the housing market in line with signs of a sharp
slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter. 
    With no major economic releases this week investors are
focused on next week's Fed meeting.
    The U.S. central bank is seen as unlikely to raise interest
rates this month, with investors watching for any indications on
when it may next hike rates.
    "We could get a little bit of insight into their thoughts
with respect to the balance of the year, and potentially how
many rate hikes we might be looking at. Right now the market is
priced for almost nothing," said Dan Mulholland, head of
Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York.
    Fed officials including Fed Chair Janet Yellen and New York
Fed President William Dudley have recently indicated that the
central bank remains cautious in raising rates.
    "The speakers that we've heard over the past few weeks have
made it abundantly clear that they're going to remain on the
side of dovishness," said TD's Goldberg.

 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
