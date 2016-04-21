TREASURIES-Yields rise on stable oil prices, new debt supply

* Yields rise to more than three-week highs * Rising risk appetite reduces demand for U.S. bonds * Treasury to sell $16 bln five-year TIPS * Focus on Fed policy meeting next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to more than three-week highs on Thursday as oil prices held firm and investors focused on supply of government and corporate debt and next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. Benchmark 10-year note yields broke above their recent trading range on Wednesday afternoon, adding to bond weakness, as appetite for riskier assets including oil and stocks increased. Heavy corporate debt supply and the scheduled $16 billion sale of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday added to pressure on the government bond market. "There's still some uncertainty for the fixed income markets, and given the FOMC meeting next week and the TIPS supply I think you've seen people get a bit more cautious," said Gary Pollack, head of fixed income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. The U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not expected to raise interest rates at its April 26-27 meeting, but could give an indication of the rate hike outlook for the remainder of the year. Ten-year notes fell 8/32 in price to yield 1.88 percent, up from 1.85 percent on Wednesday. The yields had held in a tight range below 1.81 percent from the beginning of April until breaking above the range on Wednesday afternoon. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, hitting the lowest level since 1973, suggesting the labor market continued to gain momentum despite weak economic growth. A separate report on Thursday showed manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region contracted in April after accelerating the prior month. (Editing by Paul Simao)