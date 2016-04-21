FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise on stable oil prices, new debt supply
April 21, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise on stable oil prices, new debt supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Yields rise to more than three-week highs
    * Rising risk appetite reduces demand for U.S. bonds
    * Treasury to sell $16 bln five-year TIPS
    * Focus on Fed policy meeting next week

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to
more than three-week highs on Thursday as oil prices held firm
and investors focused on supply of government and corporate debt
and next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields broke above their recent
trading range on Wednesday afternoon, adding to bond weakness,
as appetite for riskier assets including oil and stocks
increased.
    Heavy corporate debt supply and the scheduled $16 billion
sale of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)
on Thursday added to pressure on the government bond market.
    "There's still some uncertainty for the fixed income
markets, and given the FOMC meeting next week and the TIPS
supply I think you've seen people get a bit more cautious," said
Gary Pollack, head of fixed income trading at Deutsche Bank
Private Wealth Management in New York.
    The U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) is not expected to raise interest rates at its
April 26-27 meeting, but could give an indication of the rate
hike outlook for the remainder of the year.
    Ten-year notes fell 8/32 in price to yield 1.88
percent, up from 1.85 percent on Wednesday. The yields had held
in a tight range below 1.81 percent from the beginning of April
until breaking above the range on Wednesday afternoon.
    Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, hitting
the lowest level since 1973, suggesting the labor market
continued to gain momentum despite weak economic growth.
 
    A separate report on Thursday showed manufacturing activity
in the mid-Atlantic region contracted in April after
accelerating the prior month. 

 (Editing by Paul Simao)

