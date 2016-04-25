FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit 4-week highs before 2-year auction
April 25, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit 4-week highs before 2-year auction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. to sell $26 billion in two-year notes
    * Surprise March fall in new home sales support bonds
    * Fed seen holding rates at upcoming policy meeting

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to
four-week highs on Monday in advance of a $26 billion auction of
two-year notes and as investors awaited clues on future interest
rate increases from the Federal Reserve.
    An unexpected drop in domestic new home sales in March
supported a view of weak economic growth in the first quarter
and rekindled some bids for U.S. government debt, analysts said.
  
    In light of the recent disappointing car sales and data on
trade and factory activity, almost no analysts and investors
expected the U.S. central bank to hike policy rates at a meeting
scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday.  
    The Fed is expected to lift the target range on rates by a
quarter point at its June meeting to 0.50-0.75 percent,
according to a Reuters poll last week. 
    "They want to keep June on the table, but it's going to be
difficult. There's no incentive for them to raise rates," said
Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center
for Financial Research in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little
changed in price with the yield at 1.888 percent. Earlier
Monday, the 10-year yield reached 1.904 percent, which was its
highest since March 28, according to Reuters.
    The two-year note's yield, which is sensitive to
traders' view on Fed policy, was 0.822 percent, unchanged from
late on Friday.
    The two-year yield hovered at its highest in nearly a month
ahead of new supply at 1:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).
    The Treasury Department will sell $34 billion in five-year
debt on Tuesday and $28 billion in seven-year
notes on Thursday. 
    In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest
two-year debt supply to sell at a yield of 0.835 percent
, compared with a yield of 0.877 percent at the
prior auction in March, according to Tradeweb.

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
