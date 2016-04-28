TREASURIES-U.S. longer-dated bonds fall as inflation accelerates

* U.S. Q1 GDP growth disappoint, jobless claims rise * Shorter maturities hold firm on gradual U.S. rate-hike view * Surprise BOJ inaction stokes safehaven bids for bonds * U.S. to sell $28 bln 7-year debt, $15 bln floating-rate notes (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday as inflation grew faster than expected in the first quarter to above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal, eroding the appeal of holding long-term assets. Short maturities held steady on the view the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise policy rates on signs of slowing economic growth since January following the central bank's latest policy statement on Wednesday. Trading was choppy as investors sought make room for a round of supply. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) and $28 billion seven-year fixed-rate debt at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). In overnight trading, Treasury prices received a safe-haven boost after the Bank of Japan surprised investors by refraining to inject more stimulus to help its sluggish economy. The BOJ decision rattled global stock markets and sent the yen soaring. "There are a lot of contradictory forces," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Inflation doesn't look terribly bad." The government said the core rate on personal consumption expenditures, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.1 percent in the first three months of 2016, stronger than the 1.9 percent rate forecast among economists polled by Reuters. The rise in core PCE did not to cause investors to reckon the Fed would be more committed to raising rates at its June meeting as the domestic economic backdrop has deteriorated and overseas risk persist. "We are in a slow growing economy. It's hard to justify moving rates higher," said Pat Maldari, senior portfolio manager of North American fixed income at Aberdeen Asset Management in New York. Interest rates futures implied traders see a 19 percent chance of a rate increase at the Fed's June 14-15 meeting , according to Reuters data. In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.869 percent, up 1 basis point from Wednesday. The 10-year yield was still below a near five-week high of 1.941 percent set on Tuesday. The 30-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 2.725 percent, while the two-year yield fell 1.6 basis points to 0.825 percent. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest seven-year note issue to sell at a yield of 1.656 percent. This compared with a 1.606 percent yield at the prior seven-year auction in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)