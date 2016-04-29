FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds steady as dour data offsets weaker Bunds
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds steady as dour data offsets weaker Bunds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Tepid data sours outlook on U.S. growth in second quarter
    * Euro zone posts strongest quarterly growth in five years
    * U.S. yields on track to rise modestly in April
    * Fed's Kaplan says may support June or July rate hike

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices
held firm in choppy trading on Friday as poor domestic data
offset news of strong quarterly growth in the euro zone in the
first quarter.
    The initial rise in U.S. yields, in line with higher German
Bund yields, faded following disappointing data on U.S. Midwest
factory activity and the consumer sector. 
 
    The data reinforced the view that U.S. gross domestic growth
will remain sluggish in the second quarter following a 0.5
percent first-quarter increase, which was the weakest in two
years.
    The further evidence of another quarter of anemic economic
growth, together with investors' anxiety about the outcome of
Britain's June 23 referendum on whether to leave the European
Union, will likely keep the Federal Reserve from raising rates
at its June 14-15 policy meeting, traders said. 
    "The Fed is not in a position to do any tightening. The Fed
going one time this year is a low probability," said Tom di
Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global in New York.
    U.S. interest rates futures implied traders see a 15 percent
chance the U.S. central bank will increase rates in June, little
changed from Thursday, according to Reuters data. 
    Still Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Friday he
could support a rate hike as soon as June or July if the economy
improves further, as he expects. 
    In earlier trading, the upbeat growth news from Europe
spurred selling in German government bonds, briefly lifting
10-year Bund yields to a near six-week high above 0.3 percent.
 
    Collective growth among the 19-nation block was 0.6 percent
in the first quarter, which beat expectations and was stronger
than 0.5 percent growth in the U.S. and Britain's 0.4 percent. A
glaring weakness was a surprise 0.2 percent drop in euro zone
inflation. 
    Higher Bund yields had put upward pressure on their U.S.
counterparts.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little
changed in price at 98-4/32 for a yield of 1.833 percent. The
10-year yield was on track to rise 5 basis points in April.

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.