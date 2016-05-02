FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors evaluate Fed policy
May 2, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors evaluate Fed policy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Yields rise as Fed rate policy in focus
    * Rising stock prices reduce demand for Treasuries
    * Fed speakers, jobs data in focus this week

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as investors evaluated when the Federal Reserve is likely
to next raise interest rates again and awaited Friday's highly
anticipated jobs report for April.
    Yields have fallen since the Fed kept interest rates
unchanged last Wednesday and described an improving labor market
while also acknowledging that economic growth seemed to have
slowed. 
    The U.S. central bank also removed a reference to global
risks, opening the door slightly to an interest rate hike in
June, but some analysts viewed the move as less hawkish than
they had expected.
    "They weren't really eager to pound the table and keep June
on the table ...," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist
at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Right now to bet on the Fed
you almost have to bet that everything will go perfectly, and no
one is willing to bet on that yet."
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 7/32 in price to
yield 1.84 percent, up from 1.82 percent on Friday. The yields
have fallen from 1.94 percent on Tuesday, the day before the
Fed's statement.
    Rising stock prices on Monday also reduced demand for
safe-haven U.S. bonds. 
    Investors have priced in a low chance of further interest
rate hikes this year even as Fed officials and economists
indicate that two increases are likely.
    One factor dissuading investors from betting on rate
increases in the bond market is that it is costly to take a
medium-term view that yields will rise in June, while worsening
economic data or any new volatility in oil or equity prices
could also send yields still lower.
    "The risk/reward is not there yet," said Kohli.
    Speeches by Federal Reserve officials this week will be in
focus for any new indications of when an interest rate hike is
likely.
    Data will be dominated by Friday's employment report, which
is expected to show that employers added 200,000 jobs in April,
according to the median estimate of 88 economists polled by
Reuters. 

 (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

