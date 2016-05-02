FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields rise as U.S. manufacturing sector expands
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as U.S. manufacturing sector expands

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with manufacturing data, adds quote, updates prices)
    * Yields rise after manufacturing sector expands
    * Fed speakers, jobs data in focus this week

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday after data showed that the U.S. manufacturing sector
expanded, albeit at a slower pace than the previous month.
    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity fell to 50.8 in April from 51.8 the
month before. 
    "I think perhaps people were positioning for a weaker
number, given the weakness in some of the regional indicators,"
said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York. "If you drill down into the index it
wasn't as bad."
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 11/32 in price to
yield 1.86 percent, up from 1.82 percent on Friday. 
    Yields had risen earlier on Monday as investors evaluated
when the Federal Reserve is likely to next raise interest rates
again and awaited Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for
April.
    Yields have fallen since the Fed kept rates unchanged last
Wednesday and described an improving labor market while also
acknowledging that economic growth seemed to have slowed.
 
    The U.S. central bank also removed a reference to global
risks, opening the door slightly to a rate hike in June, but
some analysts viewed the move as less hawkish than they had
expected.
    "They weren't really eager to pound the table and keep June
on the table," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Right now to bet on the Fed
you almost have to bet that everything will go perfectly, and no
one is willing to bet on that yet."
    Investors have priced in a low chance of further rate hikes
this year even as Fed officials and economists indicate that two
increases are likely.
    One factor dissuading investors from betting on rate
increases in the bond market is that it is costly to take a
medium-term view that yields will rise, while worsening economic
data or any new volatility in oil or equity prices could also
send yields still lower.
    Speeches by Fed officials this week will be in focus for any
new indications of when a rate hike is likely.
    Data will be dominated by Friday's employment report, which
is expected to show that employers added 200,000 jobs in April,
according to the median estimate of 88 economists polled by
Reuters. 

 (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.