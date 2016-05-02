FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise as stocks rally, jobs data in focus
May 2, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as stocks rally, jobs data in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts, updates prices)
    * Rising share prices reduce demand for Treasuries
    * Yields rise as jobs data, Fed policy in focus
    * Rate hike signals awaited from Fed speakers this week

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as stock prices gained, reducing demand for safe haven
bonds, before Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for April.
    Yields have fallen since the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates
unchanged last Wednesday and described an improving labor
market, while also acknowledging that economic growth seemed to
have slowed. 
    Rising stock prices sent yields back higher on Monday, with
bonds adding to price losses after data showed that the U.S.
manufacturing sector expanded, though at a slower pace than the
previous month. 
    "I think perhaps people were positioning for a weaker
number, given the weakness in some of the regional indicators,"
said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York. "If you drill down into the index it
wasn't as bad."
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to
yield 1.87 percent, up from 1.82 percent on Friday. The yields
have fallen from 1.94 percent last Tuesday, before the Fed
statement on Wednesday.
    Disappointing growth in recent months has reduced market
expectations that the Fed will hike rates again this year.
    The U.S. central bank last week removed a reference to
global risks, opening the door slightly to an increase at its
June meeting, though some analysts viewed the statement as less
hawkish than they had expected.
    "They weren't really eager to pound the table and keep June
on the table," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Right now to bet on the Fed
you almost have to bet that everything will go perfectly, and no
one is willing to bet on that yet."
    One factor dissuading investors from betting on further rate
increases is that it is costly to carry a longer-term bet that
yields will rise, while worsening economic data or any new
volatility in oil or equity prices could also send yields still
lower, Kohli said.
    Speeches by Fed officials this week will watched for any new
indications of when a rate hike is likely.
    Friday's employment report is expected to show that 200,000
jobs were added in April, according to the median estimate of 88
economists polled by Reuters. 

 (Editing by James Dalgleish and Richard Chang)

