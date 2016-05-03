FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields near 2-week lows as slow growth fears prompt buying
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields near 2-week lows as slow growth fears prompt buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Australia rate cut, China data raise growth concerns
    * Bond yields fall to lowest levels since April 20
    * Stocks down, yen up on risk-off sentiment

    By Dion Rabouin
    NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
fell to their lowest levels in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after
weak Chinese data and a surprise interest rate cut in Australia
raised concerns about the global economy and central banks'
ability to boost sluggish growth.
    Activity at Chinese factories shrank for the 14th
consecutive month in April as demand stagnated, a private survey
showed. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
index has been below the 50-point level that marks expansion in
activity since March 2015, adding to questions about whether the
world's No.2 economy is recovering. 
    The drop in Treasury yields began after the Reserve Bank of
Australia announced it was cutting interest rates to a record
low of 1.75 percent. The majority of economists surveyed by
Reuters had expected no change. 
    "I think people are realizing monetary policy is at its
maximum point and it's going to be difficult for monetary policy
to help a whole lot and growth doesn't look like its
accelerating," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy
at TD Securities in New York.
    Treasury yields have fallen broadly since the U.S. Federal
Reserve announced last week that it would keep rates unchanged
and acknowledged that economic growth seemed to have slowed. The
Fed, which hiked rates in December for the first time in nearly
a decade, showed little sign in its policy statement that it was
in a hurry to raise rates again. 
    Yields of most U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday fell to their
lowest levels since April 20. Benchmark 10-year notes
 were up 18/32 in price to yield 1.791 percent, down
from 1.865 percent on Monday and 1.94 percent last Tuesday.
    "It's a very big move," TD's Misra said. "It began overnight
with European markets down and that triggered into the U.S. as
well."
    Stock markets in Europe fell by around 1.5 percent and U.S.
stocks were down by about 1 percent. 
    The safe-haven Japanese yen rose to its highest level
against the dollar in 18 months, touching a high of 105.52 yen
per dollar, which amplified investors' flight to safety.
 
    Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told reporters at a
conference in Florida that he would have to see strong U.S.
economic data to be in favor of a rate hike in June. He also
noted the risks to the U.S. economy if Britain voted to leave
the European Union in a referendum next month. 

 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
