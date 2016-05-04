FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields edge down with equities after mixed U.S. data
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields edge down with equities after mixed U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. jobs data miss expectations, pushing yields to 2-week
low
    * Yields retrace after strong services, factory, trade data
    * Strong data changes investors bets on Fed outlook

    By Dion Rabouin
    NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower
on Wednesday as a spate of economic data offered scant clarity
on the health of the U.S. economy or  how quickly the Federal
Reserve may proceed with another interest rate increase.
    Bond yields, which move in the opposite direction of their
prices, were contained to a tight range but slid slightly in
afternoon trading as U.S. equities and oil fell.
    "It's been a back and forth day and we're holding some small
gains here as equity weakness and oil reversing gains have 
helped the market a little bit," said Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury
analyst Justin Lederer. "All in all we've traded on either side
of yesterday's closing levels."
    Yields fell after a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S.
private-sector hiring but retraced that after
stronger-than-expected U.S. trade, manufacturing and services
data. 
    At one point after the ADP National Employment Report, which
showed April had the weakest private-sector job growth in three
years, yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries 
touched their lowest since April 20. 
    By late morning, following firmer readings on factory orders
and activity in the services sector, the 10-year yield had edged
back up to near its levels of late Tuesday. The 10-year note was
last up 5/32 in price to yield 1.780 percent. Yields across the
curve hovered just below late Tuesday's levels.
    Of particular note for bond investors, the Institute for
Supply Management's non-manufacturing index for April featured
the first increase in the report's prices paid index so far this
year and the strongest reading since May 2015. 
    The index can flag growing inflation pressures in the vast
services sector and could offer fodder for the Fed's case to
raise rates sooner than later.  
    FTN Financial economist Jay Morelock said the positive
services data, coupled with the rise in factory orders and a
trade deficit at the lowest in more than a year, was challenging
some traders' perceptions that the Fed would not lift its
benchmark rate at its next policy meeting in June.
    "The service sector is so important to the U.S. economy,"
Morelock said.
    Interest rate futures markets imply only a 13 percent
probability that the Fed will raise the federal funds target
rate at its June meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch
site. The first meeting to sport a better-than-50 percent
probability for a hike is December.

 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alan
Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.