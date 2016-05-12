FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices fall as Fed's Rosengren bullish on economy
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Prices fall as Fed's Rosengren bullish on economy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with Rosengren, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Fed should raise rates if data shows economy strong -
Rosengren
    * Treasury sells $15 bln 30-yr bonds to solid demand
    * Retail sales, PPI data in focus on Friday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Thursday after a Federal Reserve official said the U.S. central
bank should raise interest rates if data confirms a stronger
jobs market and inflation outlook in the second quarter, noting
that markets are too pessimistic on the economy.
    The comments by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, a
voting member this year on the Fed's rate-setting committee,
point to growing pressure within the U.S. central bank to raise
rates in the coming months. 
    They also highlight a persistent divergence between economic
expectations of Fed officials and investors, who are pricing for
a low chance of an interest rate hike until mid-2017.
    "Rosengren had fairly lofty expectations on where consumers
are going to be this year," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    However, the Fed has been "consistently on the wrong side of
economic data. The market's going to discount what they say, not
because they don't believe their willingness to hike but because
it's their ability that's in doubt," Kohli said.
    Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits in the latest week rose to a more than
one-year high while U.S. import prices rose in April, but missed
economists' expectations. 
    "We should be getting signs of better inflation data, but it
hasn't happened yet. I think this will set some lower
expectations for PPI and CPI," said Thomas Simons, a money
market economist at Jefferies in New York.
    Producer Price Index data for April will be released on
Friday, along with the more highly anticipated retail sales
report for April. Consumer Price Index data for April is due on
Tuesday.
    Treasury yields have fallen for the past two-and-a-half
weeks on concerns about slowing global growth and tepid
inflation.
    A Reuters poll published on Thursday found that the Fed will
likely wait until September before raising interest rates again
as it waits for clear signs inflation is picking up.
 
    Benchmark 10-year notes ended down 9/32 in price
to yield 1.76 percent, up from 1.73 percent late on Wednesday.
The yields have fallen from 1.94 percent on April 26.
    Higher yields on the day helped the Treasury sell $15
billion in 30-year bonds to solid demand, the final sale of $62
billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.
    The bonds sold at a high yield of 2.615 percent, around a
basis point higher than where the bonds had traded before the
auction. 
    

 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
