TREASURIES-Short-dated yields near 2-month highs after Fed minutes

* Short-dated yields near 2-month highs after Fed minutes

* Fed minutes show most policymakers say June rate hike appropriate

* Ten-year yields highest in two weeks

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s April meeting showed most policymakers said an interest rate rise may be appropriate at its meeting in June.

Yields had risen this week after data showed U.S. inflation rising by the most in three years in April as well as higher industrial output and housing starts.

“The big headline is that the door for June is open,” said Collin Martin, a fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York.

“Most Fed officials saw June as likely if the economy warranted, so it seems like there is a consensus (to raise interest rates) if economic data continues to move in the right direction.”

The yield for two-year Treasury notes rose to as much as 0.912 percent, the highest since March 16. Yields on three-year notes rose to 1.085, the highest since March 23.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell one point in price to yield 1.878 percent, the highest since April 27. Thirty-year bonds fell nearly two points in price to yield 2.679 percent, the highest since May 4.

CME fed fund futures showed that the probability of a June rate increase by the Fed rose to 34 percent after the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday. That rate was 19 percent earlier on Wednesday, 15 percent on Tuesday and less than 1.0 percent a month ago, according to CME group's FedWatch.