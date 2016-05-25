CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on stock gains, profit-taking

(Corrects comments in paragraph 7 from Dallas Fed President Kaplan to remove reference to two rate hikes this year)

* Two-year, 5-year yields climb to 10-week highs

* U.S. sells $34 bln 5-year notes to strongest demand since 2014

* Advance U.S. trade data support view of GDP rebound in Q2

* Some traders book profits on curve-flatteners

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday with short- and medium-dated yields hitting 10-week highs, prompted by a solid advance in Wall Street stock prices and traders booking profits on curve-related positions.

Uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in June or July drove another day of choppy trading, but did little to diminish bidding at a $34 billion auction of five-year notes.

“Risky markets had another strong day. Longer-dated yields had more room to move up with a June rate hike coming back into the picture,” said Matt Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert Investments in Bethesda, Maryland.

Longer-dated bond prices came under pressure as traders booked profits on “curve flatteners” in which they had sold short-dated issues and bought longer-dated ones in anticipation of a rate hike.

U.S. yields have risen from a week ago in reaction to hawkish minutes from the Fed’s April policy meeting coupled with comments by several U.S. central bank officials who suggested a rate increase could come as early as June if the economy recovers from a weak first quarter.

The government said on Wednesday the U.S. advance goods trade deficit grew to $57.53 billion in April, less than what some analysts had forecast. That signaled less drag on U.S. growth in the second quarter.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he would advocate for a rate hike in the near future.

Wall Street added to Tuesday’s gains, as oil prices rose and investors grew more comfortable with the prospect of a rate increase. [nL3N18M465}

U.S. interest rate futures implied traders saw a 32 percent chance the Fed would hike rates by a quarter point from its current range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent at its June 14-15 meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 3/32 in price for a yield of 1.870 percent, up 1 basis point from on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, bets on a possible rate increase, together with a debt relief deal for Greece and a stronger-than-expected report on German business sentiment, propelled the two-year yield and five-year yield to 10-week highs at 0.938 percent and 1.424 percent, respectively.

U.S. bond prices briefly turned positive on bargain-hunting and persistent demand from overseas investors ahead of the five-year auction which drew the strongest demand for the maturity since November 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)