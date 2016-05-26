U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with oil futures

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations rose their highest levels in a week on Friday as oil futures climbed above $50 a barrel to their strongest levels in seven months.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors’ inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate gained 1 basis point from late Wednesday to 1.63 percent, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)