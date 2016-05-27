TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices slip ahead of Yellen

* U.S. Q1 GDP revised up, but slightly below expectations

* Traders await Fed's Yellen appearance at 1715 GMT

* U.S. bond market to close early Friday, shut Monday

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices slipped on Friday as traders await for possible clues on the U.S. economy and timing on a possible interest rate increase from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, brushing off revised data on first-quarter economic growth.

Yellen is scheduled to participate in a discussion with economist Greg Mankiw at Harvard University at 1:15 p.m. (1715 GMT).

"People are waiting to see whether they would get anything meaningful, but it's highly unlikely she wants to rock the boat before a long holiday weekend," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.

The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and stay shut on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

Treasury yields are on track to finish lower on the week after short- and medium-term yields reached their highest in 10 weeks on Wednesday.

Strong demand for U.S. government debt emerged for this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing securities and month-end portfolio rebalancing, analysts said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were own 3/32 in price for a yield of 1.834 percent, up 1 basis point from Thursday.

Two-year yield was up over 1 basis point at 0.883 percent, while five-year gained 1 basis point at 1.354 percent.

On Wednesday, two-year and five-year yields reached their highest in 10 weeks at 0.938 percent and 1.424 percent, respectively.

Traders scaled back their expectations on a possible U.S. rate increase in June despite upbeat housing data this week.

They also shrugged off the government's revised estimate on the gross domestic product in the first quarter, which was revised up to 0.8 percent from the initially reported 0.5 percent. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a upward revision to 0.9 percent.

Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 24-percent chance the Fed would raise rates at its June 14-15 policy meeting, down from 26 percent on Thursday. Traders had priced as high as a 38-percent chance of a June hike earlier this week, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)