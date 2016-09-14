TREASURIES-Yield curve at steepest point in two months

(Adds quote, updates prices) * ECB, BOJ seen as less supportive of long-term debt * Retail sales, inflation data in focus this week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve rose to its steepest levels in more than two months on Wednesday, although bond weakness ebbed after a dramatic selloff on Tuesday sent long-dated yields to three-month highs. Long-dated bonds have underperformed in the past month in line with a steepening yield curve in Japanese government bonds. The Bank of Japan is studying options to steepen the yield curve to help prompt new lending by banks that have been hurt by low long-term rates. Less dovish comments last Thursday by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi also sparked rapid selling in stocks and bonds alike as investors worry that global central banks are facing fewer options as they attempt to stimulate growth and inflation. "The whole thing started with Japan and the idea that they're not going to be buying as much long-term debt as they were," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "Then you can go to Draghi  that piled onto the thinking about Japan." The gap between five-year note yields and 30-year bond yields widened to 125 basis points on Wednesday, the steepest curve since July 1. Higher long-term debt yields in Japan may also make local debt more attractive to Japanese investors, reducing their interest in U.S. bonds, which have also become expensive due to the high cost of hedging the debt in the currency market. "The backup in Japanese government bonds makes them a lot more attractive, at least to the domestic Japanese investors," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. Dovish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Monday have also further reduced expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates when it meets next week. Investors will be looking for any new signals from the Fed that it may raise rates at its November or December meeting. Most investors and analysts see a hike in December as more likely because of potential market volatility around the November Presidential election. U.S. retail sales data on Thursday and consumer inflation data on Friday will next be watched for signs of the strength of the U.S. economy. Bonds had little reaction to data on Wednesday that showed that U.S. import prices fell for the first time in six months. Benchmark 10-year notes ended up in 13/32 price to yield 1.69 percent, down from 1.73 percent on Tuesday. (Editing by Bill Trott)