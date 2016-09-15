TREASURIES-Yield curve steepest since July after weak retail sales

* Yield curve steepest since July 1 * Prices briefly rally on weak retail sales data * Traders reduce expectations of September rate hike By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve was at its steepest in two-and-a-half months on Thursday after U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in August, further reducing the odds that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates when it meets next week. The Commerce Department said retail sales declined 0.3 percent after an upwardly-revised 0.1 percent gain in July. Retail sales in July were previously reported to have been unchanged. "The data was weaker than expected, especially retail sales, which I think the market was focusing on," said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. "That has implications for monetary policy and reduces the chances that the Fed will raise rates in September," Pollack said. Futures traders are now pricing in only a 9-percent change of a rate increase this month, down from 15 percent on Wednesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Other data on Thursday showed that the U.S. current account deficit narrowed in the second quarter as exports and income from abroad rose. Jobless claims also rose in the latest week, while producer prices were unchanged in August. Expectations that the Fed will wait longer to raise rates is causing the long bond to underperform as lower rates are likely to increase inflation further in the longer-term, which erodes the value of the debt. The yield curve has also steepened on concern that the Bank of Japan will purchase fewer long-term bonds. The BOJ is studying options to steepen the yield curve to help prompt new lending by banks that have been hurt by low long-term rates. The gap between five-year note yields and 30-year bonds yields widened to 128 basis points, the steepest since July 1. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to yield 1.71 percent, up from 1.69 percent on Wednesday. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)