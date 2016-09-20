TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on uncertainty over BOJ stimulus

* Investors on defense ahead of possible BOJ move * Drop in U.S. housing starts pare bets on Fed rate hike * U.S. yield curve flattens for third straight day By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday as traders bought longer-dated bonds on uncertainty over whether the Bank of Japan may decide on embarking on more stimulus to help its economy at a two-day policy meeting. The Federal Reserve, which is also set to meet for two days, is widely expected to hold its policy rate unchanged in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, and leave the door open for an interest rate increase by the end of the year. Traders have been speculating whether the BOJ might lower its target interest rate deeper into negative territory and reduce its bond purchases to hold down long-dated yields. Such a move would steepen the yield curve and alleviate the profit squeeze on Japanese banks, which have been hurt by negative short-term rates and bond yields. "Japan has been the main driver of the bond market," said Luke Bartholomew, investment manager with Aberdeen Asset Management in London. There are doubts whether the BOJ, led by Haruhiko Kuroda, would act aggressively to combat deflation and weak demand given the central bank's history of falling short of market expectations. "So few people have a handle on what they might do," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Skepticism about a bold stimulus plan from the BOJ has renewed demand for longer-dated U.S. government bonds, flattening the U.S. yield curve. The yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries contracted to 121 basis points after reaching 130 basis points last Thursday, which was its widest level since June 27, according to Tradeweb. After the BOJ announces its policy decision on Wednesday, traders will await for Fed's release of its policy statement. Interest rates markets implied traders saw a 16 percent chance the BOJ would cut its target rate to -0.30 percent from -0.10 percent, while they priced in a 14 percent probability the Fed would raise rates, Reuters data showed. The recent spate of weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data has reduced expectations the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department said housing starts declined 5.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.14 million units, which was slower than what analysts polled by Reuters had forecast. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 8/32 in price for a yield of 1.670 percent, down 3 basis points from Monday's close. September 20 Tuesday 11:01AM New York / 1501 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC6 166-20/32 0-29/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 130-164/256 0-56/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.2975 0.3019 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.495 0.5031 0.000 Two-year note 99-244/256 0.7743 0.000 Three-year note 99-230/256 0.9096 -0.005 Five-year note 99-180/256 1.187 -0.020 Seven-year note 99-76/256 1.4819 -0.026 10-year note 98-116/256 1.6701 -0.028 30-year bond 96-204/256 2.4007 -0.043 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -55.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)