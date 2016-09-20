FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on uncertainty over BOJ stimulus
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on uncertainty over BOJ stimulus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Investors on defense ahead of possible BOJ move
    * Drop in U.S. housing starts pare bets on Fed rate hike
    * U.S. yield curve flattens for third straight day

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries' yields fell
on Tuesday as traders bought longer-dated bonds on uncertainty
over whether the Bank of Japan might decide at a two-day policy
meeting to add more stimulus to boost its economy.
    The Federal Reserve, which is also set to meet on Sept.
20-21, is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged at
0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, and leave the door open for a hike
by the end of the year.
    Traders had speculated that the BOJ might lower its target
interest rate deeper into negative territory and reduce its bond
purchases to hold down long-dated yields. 
 
    Such a move would steepen the Japanese yield curve and
alleviate the profit squeeze on domestic banks, which have been
hurt by negative short-term rates and bond yields.
    "The BOJ has a greater propensity to surprise the market
than the Fed," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy
at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
    Some traders doubt whether the BOJ, led by Haruhiko Kuroda,
would act aggressively to combat deflation and weak demand given
the central bank's history of falling short of market
expectations. 
    "So few people have a handle on what they might do," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
    Skepticism about a bold stimulus plan from the BOJ has
renewed demand for longer-dated U.S. government bonds,
flattening the U.S. yield curve.
    The yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries
flattened slightly on the day to 123 basis points after
contracting to 120 basis points earlier Tuesday. It reached 130
basis points last Thursday, its widest level since June 27,
according to Tradeweb. 
    After the BOJ announces its policy decision on Wednesday,
traders will await Fed's release of its policy statement.
 
    Futures and over-the-counter prices implied traders saw a 16
percent chance the BOJ would cut its target rate to -0.30
percent from -0.10 percent, while they priced in a 17 percent
probability the Fed would raise rates, Reuters data showed.
  
    The recent spate of weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data
has reduced expectations the Fed would raise rates on Wednesday.
    On Tuesday, the government said housing starts declined 5.8
percent to an annualized pace of 1.14 million units, which was
slower than what analysts had forecast.  
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in price for a
yield of 1.689 percent, down 1 basis point from Monday's close.
  September 20 Tuesday 2:57PM New York / 1857 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS DEC6               166          0-9/32    
 10YR TNotes DEC6              130-124/256  0-16/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.2975       0.3019    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.495        0.5031    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-242/256   0.7784    0.004
 Three-year note               99-222/256   0.9202    0.005
 Five-year note                99-162/256   1.2017    -0.005
 Seven-year note               99-44/256    1.501     -0.007
 10-year note                  98-72/256    1.6892    -0.009
 30-year bond                  96-40/256    2.4316    -0.012
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        18.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -16.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -55.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard
Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
