a year ago
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on bets for gradual Fed rate hikes
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on bets for gradual Fed rate hikes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(In 5th paragraph, corrects name of Roth's firm to MUFG
Securities from Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA)
    * Longer-dated U.S. yields fall to two-week lows
    * Yield curve flattens after Fed hints fewer rate hikes
    * U.S. to sell $11 bln 10-year TIPS at 1700 GMT
    * U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fall to 2-month low

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined
on Thursday with benchmark yields hitting near two-week lows on
revived bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
slowly due to weak economic growth and inflation stuck below its
2-percent goal.
    The U.S. central bank on Wednesday held its target range on
short-term rates unchanged at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent,
leaving the door open for a possible rate increase in December.
    Fed policymakers also reduced their expected average number
of annual rate increases to two from three for 2017 to 2018.
  
    Traders' perception that a December rate hike is far from a
sure thing, and that the Fed is on a slow path of rate
normalization, led them to favor longer-dated Treasuries over
shorter-dated issues. The move pushed the yield curve to its
flattest level in more than a week.
    "If you think they're going to go, the curve will flatten,"
said Thomas Roth, head of U.S. Treasury trading at MUFG
Securities in New York.
    Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 57-percent
chance the Fed would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting,
compared with 58 percent on Wednesday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.    
    In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose
12/32 in price for a yield of 1.627 percent, down 4 basis points
from Wednesday. 
    The yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries
contracted to 118 basis points, about 1 basis point flatter than
Wednesday. 
    The yield curve steepened from its initial levels after data
showed domestic jobless claims unexpectedly fell to a two-month
low in the week ended Sept. 17, suggested underlying strength in
the labor market. 
    On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell
$11 billion worth of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). 
   
  September 22 Thursday 9:40AM New York / 1340 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS DEC6               167-26/32    1-7/32    
 10YR TNotes DEC6              130-244/256  0-92/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.2075       0.2105    -0.025
 Six-month bills               0.39         0.3962    -0.056
 Two-year note                 99-248/256   0.7662    -0.025
 Three-year note               99-236/256   0.9016    -0.029
 Five-year note                99-206/256   1.1658    -0.032
 Seven-year note               99-136/256   1.4462    -0.042
 10-year note                  98-220/256   1.6252    -0.043
 30-year bond                  98           2.3434    -0.056
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        26.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        18.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -15.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -54.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 
     

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
