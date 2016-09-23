FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Bets on slow Fed rate hikes push down U.S. yields
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Bets on slow Fed rate hikes push down U.S. yields

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(In 5th paragraph, corrects name of Roth's firm to MUFG
Securities from Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA))
    * Longer-dated U.S. yields fall to two-week lows
    * Yield curve flattens after Fed hints fewer rate hikes
    * U.S. sells $11 bln 10-year TIPS to strong demand
    * U.S. jobless claims hit 2-month low, existing home sales
drop

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday with benchmark yields hitting near two-week lows on
revived bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates only
slowly due to weak economic growth and inflation stuck below its
2-percent goal.
    The U.S. central bank on Wednesday held its target range on
short-term rates unchanged at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, and
left the door open for a possible rate increase in December.
    Analysts also pointed to Fed policymakers' forecasts, which
they said reduced their expected average number of annual rate
increases to two from three for 2017 to 2018. 
 
    Traders' perception that a December rate hike is far from a
sure thing, and that the Fed is on a slow path of rate
normalization, led them to favor longer-dated Treasuries over
shorter-dated issues. The move pushed the yield curve to its
flattest level in more than a week.
    "If you think they're going to go (slowly), the curve will
flatten," said Thomas Roth, head of U.S. Treasury trading at
MUFG Securities in New York.
    Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 58-percent
chance the Fed would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting,
unchanged from Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program. 
    In addition to the Fed's latest signals, the Bank of Japan's
change of its policy stance on Wednesday, when it said it would
focus on targeting bond yields and allowing inflation to rise
above 2 percent, is seen supportive for bonds and stocks
worldwide. 
    "The BOJ and Fed announcements are a twin-win for stocks and
bonds. They signal central banks have the back of financial
markets by keeping policies accommodative," said Jeff Kravetz,
regional investment director with The Private Client Reserve at
U.S. Bank in Phoenix. 
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 9/32
in price, yielding 1.637 percent, down 4 basis points from
Wednesday. It touched 1.6080 percent which was its lowest since
Sept. 9, Reuters data showed.
    The yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries
contracted to 118 basis points, about 1 basis point flatter than
Wednesday. 
    The yield curve steepened from its initial levels after data
showed domestic jobless claims unexpectedly fell to a two-month
low in the week ended Sept. 17, suggested underlying strength in
the labor market. 
    But the yield curve resumed its flattening after a surprise
0.9 percent drop in existing home sales in August. 
    On the supply front, the government sold $11 billion of
10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to the strongest
overall bid since May 2014. 
  
  September 22 Thursday 2:57PM New York / 1857 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS DEC6               167-15/32    0-28/32   
 10YR TNotes DEC6              130-212/256  0-60/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.175        0.1775    -0.059
 Six-month bills               0.3875       0.3936    -0.058
 Two-year note                 99-242/256   0.7785    -0.012
 Three-year note               99-228/256   0.9123    -0.019
 Five-year note                99-192/256   1.1772    -0.021
 Seven-year note               99-116/256   1.4581    -0.030
 10-year note                  98-200/256   1.6338    -0.034
 30-year bond                  97-192/256   2.3552    -0.044
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        17.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -16.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -55.25        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
