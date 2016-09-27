TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated yields slide to three-week lows on Deutsche jitters

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields fell to three-week lows on Tuesday on concerns about ongoing problems at Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, which could delay yet again the timing of the next interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. While the Fed in its policy statement last week suggested the likelihood of a U.S. rate increase in December, some analysts said even that possibility could be in jeopardy if the Deutsche Bank situation worsens, given how the Fed has been sensitive to overseas developments. Deutsche Bank, whose stock has shed over 10 percent in the last two days and more than 50 percent so far this year, is the focus of concerns after a media report said it had requested Berlin's help with a demand for $14 billion from the U.S. government to settle claims in connection with the bank's issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities. Deutsche denied the report. Monday's night's U.S. presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump initially pushed yields higher, especially on the front-end of the curve. The market viewed the debate as a victory for Clinton, the Democratic candidate, suggesting that if she wins the U.S. presidency, the Fed would remain on track to raise interest rates, said Jonathan Rick, interest rates derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in New York. U.S. 10-year note yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to 1.546 percent, the lowest level since Sept. 8, while 30-year bond yields dropped to 2.272 percent, a three-week trough. Overall, long-dated yields have fallen for six straight sessions, while on the front-end, the two-year note yield has declined for four consecutive days. "The recent bid we're seeing in Treasuries is primarily being driven by concerns about Deutsche Bank," Credit Agricole's Rick said. In mid-morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.566 percent, down from 1.589 percent late on Monday. The declining trend in U.S. yields gathered pace after the Fed came out with a dovish statement last week when it kept interest rates unchanged following at its most recent monetary policy meeting. U.S. 10-year yields briefly edged higher after a U.S. consumer confidence index for September beat expectations, notching its highest since August 2007. U.S. 30-year bonds, meanwhile, rose 31/32 in price, yielding 2.281 percent, down from Monday's 2.327 percent. On the front-end of the curve, U.S. two-year notes were flat in price for a yield of 0.746 percent, down from 0.759 percent late on Monday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)