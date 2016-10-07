TREASURIES-Yields fall in choppy trading after jobs data

* Sept job gains below expectations, Aug revised up * Traders reduce expectations of November rate hike * Yellen speech next week in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries fell slightly on Friday in choppy trading after data showed that U.S. employment growth unexpectedly slowed in September, but was stronger than initially reported in August. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 156,000 jobs in September, missing economist expectations of 175,000. Job gains for August were revised up to 167,000, from an initially reported 151,000. "The numbers were slightly worse but the revisions brought it back in line, so all in all, it was fairly close to expected," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 1.73 percent. Traders eased back on expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in November, with such a probability put at 9.3 percent after the data, from 15.5 percent before, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Expectations of a December rate hike increased to 65.6 percent, from around 64 percent before the jobs report, the CME data shows. Investors will next turn attention to Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech at a Boston Fed economics conference on Oct. 14 for any new indication on when a rate hike may be likely. The Treasury will also sell $56 billion in coupon-bearing supply next week, including $24 billion in three-year notes, $20 billion in 10-year notes and $12 billion in 30-year bonds. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)