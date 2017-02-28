TREASURIES-Yields edge lower on month-end buying, Trump speech awaited

* Month-end portfolio rebalancing pushes yields lower * Prospect of Trump 9 p.m. ET speech to Congress mitigates move * Treasuries set for best month since last June By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday on month-end buying, while investors' wait-and-see approach ahead of an evening speech by U.S. President Donald Trump to the U.S. Congress limited the move. Trump's 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech in the chamber of the House of Representatives will be the Republican president's biggest chance yet as president to command a large prime-time audience and describe his agenda after his first month in office. Investors were anxiously awaiting details on Trump's policies in areas such as tax reform and infrastructure spending, analysts said. Anticipation of the speech mitigated the move lower in yields, which occurred on the back of month-end portfolio rebalancing. "People need more concrete evidence about the fiscal side of the equation," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the theme of the speech to the Republican-controlled Congress would be "the renewal of the American spirit" and that it would be grounded in how to solve the problems of everyday Americans. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.351 percent. Yields on the notes hit a session low of 2.345 percent in morning U.S. trading, down about two basis points from late Monday. Details from Trump on pro-growth policies could influence the near-term direction of U.S. government bond yields, analysts said. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index was last set to gain 0.47 percent in February to mark the strongest month since last June. Benchmark 10-year yields tumbled to a more than five-week low on Friday of 2.31 percent, pressured by declines in European yields amid persistent political uncertainty and a soft batch of U.S. data that suggested a more mixed outlook for the world's largest economy. "We’re waiting for the president," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "Everyone is going to watch everything (Trump) says tonight." Lederer said month-end buying was in particular boosting prices and pushing yields lower on longer-dated Treasuries. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 8/32 in price to yield 2.972 percent, from a yield of 2.985 percent late Monday. The yields touched a session low of 2.966 percent. U.S. two-year notes were last roughly flat in price to yield 1.193 percent, from a yield of 1.204 percent late Monday. February 28 Tuesday 10:55AM New York / 1555 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 152-28/32 0-8/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 125-60/256 0-24/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.5225 0.5305 0.002 Six-month bills 0.6825 0.6944 0.002 Two-year note 99-224/256 1.1885 -0.015 Three-year note 99-208/256 1.4398 -0.019 Five-year note 100-26/256 1.8536 -0.014 Seven-year note 99-184/256 2.1685 -0.015 10-year note 99-20/256 2.3543 -0.013 30-year bond 100-132/256 2.9738 -0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 35.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 28.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Frances Kerry)