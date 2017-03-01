FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise with 2-year near 3-month high as rate hike bets top 60 pct
March 1, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 6 months ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise with 2-year near 3-month high as rate hike bets top 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as increased expectations for an increase in overnight U.S. interest rates by the Federal Reserve prompted investors to sell government debt.

Fed funds futures prices showed investors see about a 65-percent chance of a Fed rate hike at this month's meeting following comments from two Fed officials on Tuesday.

Yields on the 2-year Treasury note rose to a high of 1.304 percent, matching the highest since Dec. 15 and nearing their highest point since 2009. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

