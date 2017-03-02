FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Two-year yields hit highest since 2009 on March rate hike bets
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 6 months ago

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Two-year yields hit highest since 2009 on March rate hike bets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Corrects date of Fed meeting in paragraph 2 to March 14-15,
not March 15-16)
    * U.S. 2-year yields hit highest since Aug 2009
    * 10-year yields hit two-week highs
    * Fed officials' recent comments push yields higher

    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields
hit their highest in more than 7-1/2 years on Thursday, while
other U.S. yields hit multi-week or multi-month highs on
increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates at its March meeting.
    Fed funds futures on Thursday implied traders saw a 77.5
percent probability of a Fed rate increase at its March 14-15
policy meeting, up from 66.4 percent on Wednesday, according to
data from CME Group's FedWatch program. Expectations for a hike
jumped after hawkish comments on Tuesday from New York Fed
President William Dudley and San Francisco Fed President John
Williams. 
    Yields on U.S. two-year notes, which are
considered most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes, hit their highest
since August 2009 at 1.324 percent. The three-year yield
 reached a nearly 11-week high of 1.600 percent, while
the benchmark 10-year hit a two-week high of 2.494
percent. 
    Dudley, one of the most influential U.S. central bankers and
a permanent voter on the Federal Open Markets Committee, said
the case for tightening monetary policy soon had become "a lot
more compelling," while Williams said: "I personally don’t see
any need to delay" raising rates.
    “Dudley’s comments about sooner, and really emphasizing
sooner, got the market believing that (the Fed) will go in
March," said market strategist Lou Brien of DRW Trading in
Chicago.
    In addition, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday that
an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery meant it
would be "appropriate soon" for the U.S. central bank to raise
interest rates.
    U.S. 30- and seven-year yields hit more than two-week highs
of 3.092 percentand 2.329 percent,
respectively, while five-year yields touched a
two-month high of 2.032 percent. 
    Analysts said long-dated yields moved higher since investors
were taking Fed officials at their word that U.S. inflation and
the labor market were improving. Expectations of higher
inflation tend to lower longer-dated bond prices and push up
their yields since it erodes their interest payouts. 
    U.S. 10-year notes were last down 7/32 in price, while their
yield rose to 2.485 percent from 2.462 percent late Wednesday. 
  
    March 2 Thursday 10:56AM New York / 1556 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN7               149          -0-14/32  
 10YR TNotes JUN7              123-128/256  -0-56/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.6725       0.683     0.048
 Six-month bills               0.82         0.8348    0.049
 Two-year note                 99-156/256   1.3243    0.036
 Three-year note               99-92/256    1.5977    0.033
 Five-year note                99-74/256    2.0254    0.034
 Seven-year note               98-184/256   2.3246    0.030
 10-year note                  97-228/256   2.4905    0.029
 30-year bond                  98-72/256    3.0883    0.017
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        33.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        26.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.50         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -37.50         1.75    
 spread                                               
    
    

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

