TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise ahead of 3-year note sale

* U.S. to sell $24 billion in three-year debt at 1 p.m. * Yields underpinned by bets on Fed rate hike next week By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with the 30-year yield at its highest in over a month as investors made room for this week's supply of coupon-bearing government debt, led by $24 billion worth of three-year notes. Investors have also reduced their bond holdings in anticipation of an interest rate increase at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. Following the three-year note sale, the Treasury Department will auction $20 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. "It's hard to take this much duration risk before the Fed," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 2 basis points at 2.511 percent, while the 30-year yield was up nearly 2 basis points at 3.116 percent after touching its highest level since Feb. 3, Reuters data showed. Bond yields jumped in reaction to comments from Fed officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, which spurred traders to raise their bets that the central bank will lift interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, to 0.75-1.00 percent, at its policy meeting next week. Interest rate futures implied traders priced in an 84 percent chance the Fed will raise rates at its upcoming meeting , unchanged from late Monday, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. March 7 Tuesday 11:19AM New York / 1619 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 148-22/32 -0-12/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 123-116/256 -0-36/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.75 0.7619 0.010 Six-month bills 0.845 0.8604 0.010 Two-year note 99-158/256 1.3216 0.013 Three-year note 99-88/256 1.6041 0.022 Five-year note 99-56/256 2.0408 0.027 Seven-year note 98-168/256 2.3347 0.022 10-year note 97-176/256 2.5142 0.021 30-year bond 97-188/256 3.1169 0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 25.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.00 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)