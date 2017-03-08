REFILE-TREASURIES-Robust ADP jobs data lift U.S. bond yields

(Refiles to correct word order in headline) * U.S. companies hire most workers since Dec 2015 -ADP * Futures imply rate hike next week nearly priced in * U.S. to sell $20 billion 10-year notes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) * U.S. 2-year yield hits highest since August 2009 By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday, with benchmark yields hitting their highest levels since December as a strong gain in U.S. private-sector jobs in February sealed expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week. The robust employment report from payroll processor ADP accelerated selling in bonds as investors were also making room for $20 billion in 10-year government debt for sale later on Wednesday. "Today's move was driven ADP. The market wasn't expecting this strong of a number," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. U.S. companies added 298,000 workers in February, the biggest monthly gain since December 2015 and far above the 190,000 increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Medium- to long-dated Treasury yields reached their highest levels since December after the ADP report. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 2.583 percent, last seen on Dec. 20, before easing to 2.567 percent, up over 5 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Reuters data. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming 10-year note supply to sell at a yield of 2.579 percent, which would be highest yield at a 10-year auction since July 2014. The 10-year note sale is part of this week's $56 billion in coupon-bearing government debt issuance. Wednesday's bond market selloff may entice investors in search for yield, Rajappa said. Meanwhile, the eye-popping ADP jobs figure raised expectations of a robust payrolls report from the U.S. Labor Department due at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Friday. Even if the government's February jobs data falls short of forecasts, Fed officials hinted last week the central bank was ready to hike rates at its two-day meeting that will begin on Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which is especially sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, rose to 1.378 percent, the highest since August 2009. It was last at 1.362 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Tuesday, Reuters data showed. Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 91 percent chance of a rate hike next week, compared with 82 percent at Tuesday's close, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. March 8 Wednesday 9:58AM New York / 1458 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 147-24/32 -1-3/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 123-12/256 -0-104/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.7475 0.7593 0.002 Six-month bills 0.855 0.8706 0.016 Two-year note 99-138/256 1.3622 0.032 Three-year note 99-222/256 1.6706 0.037 Five-year note 98-252/256 2.0909 0.047 Seven-year note 98-80/256 2.389 0.054 10-year note 97-68/256 2.5633 0.052 30-year bond 97 3.1555 0.046 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 -3.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)