NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. longer-dated Treasury yields rose on Thursday to their highest levels in about 11 weeks, moving in step with their German counterparts after the European Central Bank signaled some confidence in the economic expansion in the euro zone.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.585 percent, up 3 basis points, while the 10-year Bund yield was over 5 basis points higher at 0.425 percent, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)