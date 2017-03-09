BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. longer-dated Treasury yields rose on Thursday to their highest levels in about 11 weeks, moving in step with their German counterparts after the European Central Bank signaled some confidence in the economic expansion in the euro zone.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.585 percent, up 3 basis points, while the 10-year Bund yield was over 5 basis points higher at 0.425 percent, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc reports a 6.0 percent passive stake in Hamilton Lane Inc as of March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokjHr) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.