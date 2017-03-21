FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices gain as falling stocks boost safety buying
March 21, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 5 months ago

TREASURIES-Prices gain as falling stocks boost safety buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Recasts with price change, adds quote)
    * Stock decline increases demand for bonds
    * U.S. 10-year yields lowest since March 1

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to
three-week lows on Tuesday as stock markets tumbled, raising
demand for low-risk U.S. government debt.
    Stocks dropped with the S&P 500 financial sector losing 1.7
percent, on track for its largest daily percent loss since Jan.
17.
    “Stocks are down, and bonds are reacting to that,” said Lou
Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
    The U.S. dollar also tumbled against the euro        and
Japanese yen       .
    Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries             were last up
10/32 in price to yield 2.44 percent, the lowest yield since
March 1 and down from 2.50 percent earlier on Tuesday. 

 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
  
 
