TREASURIES-Bonds gain as concerns about Washington gridlock grow

* Stock jitters boost demand for bonds * Investors focusing on Washington reforms By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-week lows on Wednesday as concerns about delays in passing Washington fiscal reforms weighed on stock markets and increased demand for safe-haven bonds. U.S. stock index futures were lower on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street posted its biggest one-day fall since the November election. Analysts attributed the market moves to reduced confidence that U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies would be implemented soon. “People are losing confidence in a swift moving set of congressional reform,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Trump is facing opposition from lawmakers on his plan to dismantle Obamacare, with any new fiscal stimulus likely to be delayed as the administration prioritizes domestic issues including healthcare. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in price to yield 2.41 percent, down from 2.43 percent on Tuesday. The yields fell to 2.396 percent in overnight trading, the lowest since February 28. The notes have technical resistance at around 2.40 percent. Speeches by Federal Reserve officials are also in focus this week for any new indications about future interest rate policy. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak at a community development conference on Thursday. Expectations of a less aggressive Fed have added to bond gains this week. Yields have fallen since the U.S. central bank last Wednesday raised interest rates, as expected. Some investors had anticipated the Fed would also take a more hawkish tone on future rate hikes on expectations of stronger growth. (Editing by Nick Zieminski) )