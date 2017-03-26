FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury futures slightly higher on open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates prices)

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures prices were higher at the open on Sunday, after President Donald Trump's stunning political setback on Friday when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.

Treasury futures gained 4/32s in price, indicating that yields would start the week lower when bonds start trading in Asia later. The yield on 10-year Treasuries closed on Friday at around 2.40 percent, near their lowest levels of the month.

Reporting by Megan Davies, Jennifer Ablan and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Peter Cooney

