5 months ago
TREASURIES-Prices slip after strong U.S. consumer confidence data
March 28, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 5 months ago

TREASURIES-Prices slip after strong U.S. consumer confidence data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices inched lower on Tuesday after data showed the U.S. Conference Board's consumer confidence index for March hit its highest since December 2000.

The consumer confidence index hit 125.6 in March, surpassing expectations for a reading of 114, and much higher than February's levels of 116.1.

In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year notes were flat to slightly lower in price, after trading higher all morning to yield 2.378 percent, up from 2.375 percent on Monday.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

