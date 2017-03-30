FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
TREASURIES-Yields edge higher after final Q4 U.S. GDP data
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 5 months ago

TREASURIES-Yields edge higher after final Q4 U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields drifted higher on Thursday after data showed the final U.S. gross domestic product number for the fourth quarter was revised higher, reflecting a steady growth path for the world's largest economy.

The final U.S. GDP number was 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter, higher than the second estimate of a 1.9 percent growth and exceeded market forecasts for a 2.0 percent rise.

In early morning trading, benchmark 10-year notes were down 1/32 in price to yield 2.390 percent. The yield was 2.380 percent before the data's release.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.