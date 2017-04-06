TREASURIES-Yields inch lower as politics, U.S. jobs data eyed

* U.S. 2-7 year yields 2-3 bps above multi-week lows * Traders await Trump-Xi meeting, U.S. non-farm payrolls data * Paul Ryan tax reform comments keep yields from rising (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday amid uncertainty ahead of a key U.S. jobs report Friday and a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and also over the fate of Trump's pro-growth agenda. Yields on Treasuries maturing between two and seven years hovered two to three basis points above multi-week lows touched earlier in the week before these events. The meeting between Trump and Xi Thursday will be their first. On jobs, economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 180,000 jobs last month. "People are very careful about positioning ahead of payrolls," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. She said yields could fall on a weak report, while stronger average hourly earnings could push yields higher by lifting expectations for a June interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. Analysts said comments on Wednesday by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan stoked concerns over the feasibility of Trump's agenda, in turn driving a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt that prevented yields from rising. Ryan said tax reform would take longer to accomplish than repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and that Congress and the White House were initially closer to agreement on healthcare legislation than on tax policy. "Ryan saying tax reform was going to potentially take longer, that is pretty much just opening up the possibility that the first 100 days of Trump's presidency is not going to see any material actionable planning being done," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. Traders also digested minutes from the Fed's March meeting released Wednesday afternoon, which showed most Fed policymakers think the U.S. central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet this year as long as economic data holds up. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.343 percent, from a yield of 2.357 percent late Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 9/32 in price to yield 2.990 percent, from a yield of 3.005 percent late Wednesday. U.S. three-year yields were last roughly flat at 1.448 percent after touching a more than five-week low of 1.426 percent Wednesday. April 6 Thursday 3:14PM New York / 1914 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 151-22/32 0-6/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-28/256 0-16/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.7975 0.8102 0.007 Six-month bills 0.9175 0.9346 0.006 Two-year note 100-2/256 1.246 -0.004 Three-year note 100-128/256 1.4504 -0.003 Five-year note 100-12/256 1.8651 -0.003 Seven-year note 99-212/256 2.1516 -0.007 10-year note 99-44/256 2.3444 -0.013 30-year bond 100-48/256 2.9903 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 29.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.50 -0.25 spread (Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)